Mason City man receives suspended sentence after pleading guilty to burglary, assault

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended sentence and probation for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Mason City apartment.

53-year-old Isaac Thomas Junior was accused of breaking into the back door of an apartment in the 1600 block of 6th Place Southeast in the early morning hours of June 16th, where he assaulted a female victim by throwing punches.

Thomas was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, one count of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Thomas pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault resulting in injury.

Judge Karen Salic recently sentenced Thomas to a suspended five-year prison sentence with three years probation on the burglary charge, as well as a one-year suspended jail sentence and one year probation on the assault charge.