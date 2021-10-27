      Weather Alert

Mason City man receives 10-year sentence for willful injury, accomplice pleads guilty

Oct 27, 2021 @ 11:09am

MASON CITY — One of two Mason City men accused of breaking into a Mason City apartment and stabbing a person earlier this year is headed to prison, while the other has pleaded guilty.

A criminal complaint states that 22-year-old Nicholas Sage broke into an apartment in the 400 block of North Madison on June 18th, grabbed a victim by the shirt, and then held the person while a second suspect, 22-year-old Nicolas Duarte, unsuccessfully attempted to stab the person in the chest but did stab the person in the arm, resulting in serious injury. Both men were charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Duarte earlier this month pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony. District Judge Rustin Davenport this week sentenced Duarte to ten years in prison and fined him $1370.

Sage was scheduled to be tried on November 30th, but he entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors on Tuesday, agreeing to plead guilty to accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor. Prosecutors at sentencing will recommend a two year suspended prison sentence and two years probation. A sentencing date has not been set. 

