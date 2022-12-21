Mason City man pleads not guilty to willful injury

MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested after an assault at a northeastern Mason City home two years ago has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint accuses 39-year-old Brian Smith of assaulting another man a little before 1:00 AM on July 19th 2020 at a house in the 800 block of 9th Northeast. Smith allegedly punched the victim and then repeatedly struck the victim in the face and head with a tire iron. The complaint says the victim suffered a cut to the eyebrow that required stitches, bruises to the head and lip and other minor cuts to the face.

Smith was arrested last month on a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. Cerro Gordo County Jail records also show he’s being held on an arrest warrant for violating parole.

He filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday, with his trial scheduled for February 7th.