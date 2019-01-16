Mason City man pleads not guilty to wielding large knife in public

MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested last month on weapons charges after allegedly wielding a large knife out in public has pleaded not guilty.

23-year-old Anthony Klimke was charged with interference with official acts while in possession of a dangerous weapon after an incident on the evening of December 12th. Police were called to the 700 block of North Federal, with Klimke allegedly running from authorities with an eight-and-three-quarters inch silver knife in his hand. Police say they later found Klimke in the 700 block of North Washington on some playground equipment, waving the knife around and not listening to commands from the officers.

Klimke’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, but online court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty on January 4th in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on February 19th.