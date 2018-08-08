Mason City man pleads not guilty to striking man in face with knife

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of striking a man in the face with a knife has pleaded not guilty.

28-year-old Jared Kropf was wanted by authorities after an incident back on June 8th in the 900 block of 16th Northeast where he allegedly got into a verbal dispute which led him to pull a pocket knife out and hit the victim in the face with the closed knife. The victim suffered an orbital fracture on the right side of his face. Kropf is also accused of damaging a car that belonged to the victim.

Kropf was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, willful injury causing serious injury, and carrying weapons used in a crime. Kropf was due in court for his arraignment hearing on Tuesday, but online court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday. His trial is scheduled for October 2nd.

Kropf continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $19-thosuand bond.