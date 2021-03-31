      Weather Alert

Mason City man pleads not guilty to shooting vehicle

Mar 31, 2021 @ 10:56am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to shooting a vehicle.

20-year-old Parker Holland-Dunn was arrested on January 24th after authorities were dispatched to the 17000 block of 310th Street. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department accused Holland-Dunn of discharging a firearm into two tires and the front fender of a vehicle, rendering the vehicle useless. Holland-Dunn also allegedly smashed the windshield and a side mirror of the vehicle.

Holland-Dunn was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and assault with the intent to inflict serious injury. He filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Monday. His trial is scheduled to start on June 8th.

