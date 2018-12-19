Mason City man pleads not guilty to shooting at occupied car

MASON CITY — The man accused of shooting at an occupied car last month in southeastern Mason City has pleaded not guilty.

Police were called on November 24th to the area of 8th and South Kentucky, where after investigating arrested 18-year-old Manuel Zamorano of Mason City. Zamorano is accused of firing four shots at either a car or at a person nearby. Nobody was struck by any of the bullets, which also did not hit the car.

Zamorano while being arrested allegedly also spit on a police officer and an Iowa State Patrol trooper also received a cut to their hand.

Zamorano was charged with terrorism, two different counts of assault on a police officer, interference with official acts and possession of marijuana.

Zamorano was due in court on Tuesday for his arraignment hearing, but online court records show Zamorano filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Tuesday morning. District Judge James Drew set Zamorano’s trial for February 26th.

If convicted of terrorism, a Class B felony, Zamorano would face up to 25 years in prison.

Zamorano is out of jail after posting $10,000 bond.