Mason City man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing victim with mental defect or incapacity

September 25, 2023 11:33AM CDT
MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with sexually abusing a victim suffering from a mental defect or incapacity has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint charges 45-year-old Maioriko Henrick with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse against a victim with a mental defect.

The complaint states on two separate occasions on July 19th and 20th of this year, Henrick while working at an assisted living facility entered the victim’s room, took clothing off of the victim and performed a sex act. The complaint says the victim suffers from a brain injury that was caused by a medical altercation several years ago.

Henrick was arrested in early September after an arrest warrant was issued in late August.

His arraignment hearing was scheduled for today but he filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Thursday. His trial has been scheduled to start on November 28th. 

