Mason City man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

A Mason City man arrested late last month on sexual abuse charges has pleaded not guilty.

40-year-old Bryan Holmes was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Mason City police say they had received an earlier report that Holmes was having sexual contact with an underage person over the course of several months. Police say Holmes and the victim were acquainted and that the incident occurred at a home in Mason City. Holmes was also wanted for a warrant for violating parole.

The arraignment hearing for Holmes was scheduled for next week, but online court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty on Thursday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. No trial date has been set.

He’s is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $30,000 bond.