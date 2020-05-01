      Weather Alert

Mason City man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

May 1, 2020 @ 12:03pm

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse charges.

34-year-old Eric Dirksen is accused of making sexual contact with a 14 or 15-year-old victim during an incident in January. Dirksen was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, as well as enticing a minor under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Dirksen filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges recently in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on August 11th.

