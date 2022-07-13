Mason City man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to a sexual abuse charge.
35-year-old Charles Mimms was arrested last month and charged with second-degree sexual abuse. A criminal complaint states that Mimms performed a sex act with a child that was under the age of 12 in Mason City on June 10th.
Mimms pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 9th.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.