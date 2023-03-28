Mason City man pleads not guilty to multiple arson, burglary charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man facing multiple arson and burglary charges related to incidents in late February has pleaded not guilty.

39-year-old Zachary Sankey was arrested after five different fire calls within a two-hour span on the morning of February 28th to: a garage fire at 324 South Kentucky; a brush fire at the intersection of Birch Drive and North Rhode Island; a vehicle fire at Arona Home Essentials at 3701 4th Southwest; a structure fire at Brothers Ace Hardware at 440 South Illinois; and another structure fire at Gracious Estates at 777 South Eisenhower.

Sankey has been charged with: one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; three counts of second-degree arson, each a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years; as well as one count of second-degree burglary, also a Class C felony.

Sankey has filed written pleas of not guilty to all the charges with his trial date scheduled for May 2nd in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $60,000 cash-only bond.