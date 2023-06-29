Mason City man pleads not guilty to meth possession charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge.

A criminal complaint says 32-year-old Joshua Noland was arrested late on the night of May 30th near the intersection of 6th and North Federal on a warrant. While being searched, Noland allegedly had in his possession more than five grams of methamphetamine. The complaint states that Noland admitted that the substance was meth.

Noland was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a Class B felony-level controlled substance violation charge, which if convicted carries a prison sentence up to 25 years in prison.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on August 22nd.