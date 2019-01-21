Mason City man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, burglary charges

LAKE MILLS — A Mason City man accused of kidnapping a Lake Mills woman has pleaded not guilty.

38-year-old Kristofer Voigt is accused of entering a residence in the 200 block of Park Street in the early morning hours of November 7th, where he allegedly threatened to slit the throat of a woman inside the home. Voigt is then accused of taking the woman to another home in Lake Mills, another apartment, and then to a home owned by Voigt at 334 9th Northeast in Mason City.

Authorities entered the residence at about 5:00 PM that day, with officers finding the woman and taking her to the hospital for treatment. Voigt was arrested and later charged with second-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary, both Class B felonies that carry up to a 25 year prison sentence.

Voigt filed a written plea of not guilty last week in Winnebago County District Court, with District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt setting Voigt’s trial to start on February 27th.