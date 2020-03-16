Mason City man pleads not guilty to illegal tattooing charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to illegal tattooing charges.
20-year-old Ian McIntire was arrested on January 21st and charged with seven counts of unlawful tattooing of a person under the age of 18 and unlawful operation of a tattoo establishment without a permit. All those charges are misdemeanors. McIntire was also charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
McIntire last week pleaded not guilty to the charges and was scheduled to stand trial on April 7th, but that will not happen until at least April 20th due to the order by the Iowa Supreme Court postponing of all criminal jury trials until at least after April 20th.