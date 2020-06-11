Mason City man pleads not guilty to high-speed pursuit charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City teen has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a high-speed pursuit through Cerro Gordo County last month that reached speeds over 110 miles per hour.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy tried to make a traffic stop at the intersection of 10th and North Federal in Mason City on the evening of May 13th. They say the driver, 18-year-old Caleb Malek, stopped for the deputy, but while the deputy was speaking with him, he could see marijuana residue on the floor of the vehicle and smell marijuana odor coming from the car. Malek was ordered to turn off the vehicle, but he sped away.
The pursuit went onto 12th Northwest where speeds reached over 110 while driving out of Mason City. Malek turned onto 275th Street with Malek traveling 88 miles per hour on gravel roads. Malek lost control at the intersection of 275th and Jonquil Avenue and was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Department says during a search of the vehicle, a loaded AR-15 style rifle was found being illegally carried.
Malek was charged with eluding and carrying a loaded weapon inside city limits, interference with official acts, and numerous traffic violations. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on October 13th.