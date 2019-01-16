Mason City man pleads not guilty to harboring runaway girl

MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with harboring a runaway has pleaded not guilty.

18-year-old Devyn Belseth was charged on December 6th after Mason City police allege that he allowed a 15-year-old girl to stay at his home multiple times after she was reported missing in October.

Belseth was due in court on Tuesday for his arraignment hearing, but online court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on December 31st. Belseth’s trial is scheduled to start on March 26th.

If convicted of harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent or guardian, an aggravated misdemeanor, he’d face up to two years in jail and a fine up to $6250.