Mason City man pleads not guilty to Hancock County sexual abuse charges

GARNER — A Mason City man accused of sexual abuse in Hancock County has pleaded not guilty.

38-year-old Charles Pennington was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child. A criminal complaint states that in January, Garner police investigated an ongoing claim of sexual abuse, starting in about 2017 when the victim ws 13 years old and continuing until 2019 while the victim was living in Garner and Britt.

Pennington filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday in Hancock County District Court, with his trial being preliminarily set for January 24th.

If convicted of all three charges, Pennington would face over 20 years in prison.