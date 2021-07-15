      Weather Alert

Mason City man pleads not guilty to first-degree burglary

Jul 15, 2021 @ 10:53am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary.

32-year-old Joshua Jasso is accused of breaking into a residence in the 400 block of South Polk on May 30th, confronting a woman inside the house, taking her phone and keeping it away from her so she was not able to call for help. Jasso allegedly grabbed the woman and would not let her out when she tried to get away. The woman yelled for help with a neighbor coming to assist.

Jasso filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on October 19th.

First-degree burglary is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

For the latest

Trending
Iowa amusement park became a political force before accident
Plenty of damage, no injuries reported, as at least 12 tornadoes tear across Iowa
Worker shortages key concern as governors of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota meet
Omaha zoo event participants may’ve been exposed to rabies
Clear Lake's mayor says city trying to properly address issues with crumbling Sea Wall (AUDIO)
Connect With Us