Mason City man pleads not guilty to first-degree burglary
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary.
32-year-old Joshua Jasso is accused of breaking into a residence in the 400 block of South Polk on May 30th, confronting a woman inside the house, taking her phone and keeping it away from her so she was not able to call for help. Jasso allegedly grabbed the woman and would not let her out when she tried to get away. The woman yelled for help with a neighbor coming to assist.
Jasso filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on October 19th.
First-degree burglary is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.