Mason City man pleads not guilty to first-degree burglary

Aug 6, 2021 @ 10:51am

MASON CITY — One of two men accused of breaking into a Mason City apartment and stabbing a person has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint states that 22-year-old Nicholas Sage broke into an apartment in the 400 block of North Madison on June 18th, grabbed a victim by the shirt, and then held the person while a second suspect, 22-year-old Nicolas Duarte, unsuccessfully attempted to stab the person in the chest but did stab the person in the arm, resulting in serious injury.

Both men were charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Duarte pleaded not guilty earlier this week to the charge and is scheduled to have a jury trial starting on September 21st in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Sage is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on August 13th.

