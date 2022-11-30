Mason City man pleads not guilty to federal meth dealing charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to federal methamphetamine possession charges.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Juan Pulido Junior was arrested on September 28th after being pulled over near the intersection of 6th and South Illinois. Investigators at the time said that about a pound of meth was found in his vehicle along with another two pounds being found in his home, as well as cash, packaging and scales.

Pulido was facing state-level charges, but those were dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.

Pulido has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth, possession with the intent to distribute meth and three counts of meth distribution.

He’s scheduled to stand trial in US Federal Court in Cedar Rapids on January 17th.