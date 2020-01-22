Mason City man pleads not guilty to drug, assault charges after fleeing from police
A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to drug and assault charges.
Police say that on January 2nd, 28-year-old Armondo Grays ran from several uniformed officers who tried to arrest him at an apartment in the zero block of South Jefferson. He later was arrested in the 300 block of West State. Police say Grays was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $1500 in cash at the time of his arrest.
Grays was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail and was charged with carrying weapons, failure to possess or display a weapon permit, third-degree theft, assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, attempting to remove an officer’s communication or control device, speeding, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
He filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Tuesday. His trial is scheduled to start on March 17th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.