Mason City man pleads not guilty to distributing drugs near Clear Lake school property

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to distributing drugs near a Clear Lake school property.

65-year-old Richard Latham is accused of distributing methamphetamine to someone under the age of 15 in November and December of last year, with a criminal complaint stating the sales took place on 10th Avenue North within 1000 feet of school property.

Latham’s arraignment hearing was set for Tuesday, but court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial has been scheduled for November 28th.

If convicted as charged, Latham would face up to 25 years in prison on the Class B felony.