Mason City man pleads not guilty to car wash theft
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested after being accused of burglarizing a car wash has pleaded not guilty.
The Mason City Police Department says 33-year-old Jackie Reich on November 13th entered locked areas of the Laser Wash at 500 1st Northwest and caused property damage over $1000 and committed theft of items valued over $1000.
Reich was charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. He was originally due in court on Tuesday for his arraignment hearing, but recently filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 4th.