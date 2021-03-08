      Weather Alert

Mason City man pleads not guilty to car wash theft

Mar 8, 2021 @ 10:57am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested after being accused of burglarizing a car wash has pleaded not guilty.

The Mason City Police Department says 33-year-old Jackie Reich on November 13th entered locked areas of the Laser Wash at 500 1st Northwest and caused property damage over $1000 and committed theft of items valued over $1000. 

Reich was charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. He was originally due in court on Tuesday for his arraignment hearing, but recently filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 4th.

For the latest

Trending
Bill to eliminate gun permits clears Iowa House committee
Bill to remove Iowa’s permit requirement for concealed weapons
Mason City man accused of sexually abusing two Floyd County children to plea guilty
New Hampton man's murder trial in Floyd County delayed until September
Des Moines superintendent could lose administrator’s license