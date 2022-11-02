Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglary charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge after being accused of breaking into a house and striking a person with a baseball bat earlier this fall.

A criminal complaint accuses 33-year-old Keith Ingersoll of entering a residence in the 400 block of 6th Northwest in the early morning hours of Sunday September 25th, wearing a mask that appeared to be covered in blood and possessing a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around the barrel. Ingersoll allegedly swung the bat multiple times at two people in the house.

Ingersoll has been charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. His trial is scheduled to start on January 4th.