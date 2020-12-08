Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglary
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of burglary has pleaded not guilty.
A criminal complaint accuses 58-year-old Norance Reyerson of trying to force his way into an apartment in the 400 block of East State Street on November 7th. The victim was able to physically push the defendant outside the door as he was attempting to push his way into her apartment. The complaint says once the defendant was pushed free of the door, he fell to the floor and told the victim he had something for her, with Reyerson allegedly reaching down on his body for an object. The victim closed the door and heard a loud bang. Officers discovered a shot from a weapon had been fired and the bullet lodged into the structure of the apartment.
Reyerson has been charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He was originally scheduled to be in court today for his arraignment hearing, but filed a written plea of not guilty on November 25th. His trial is scheduled to start on February 9th.