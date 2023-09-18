Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglarizing Woden bar

WODEN — A Mason City man accused of robbing a Hancock County bar has pleaded not guilty.

32-year-old Ryan Marek was accused by law enforcement of breaking through the front door of the 2nd Chances Bar & Grill in Woden on February 4th of last year, where he allegedly stole bottles of liquor, damaged all the gaming machines in the bar as well as a digital jukebox in the search for money. Marek was arrested in August.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft, all Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. His trial is scheduled to start on October 18th in Hancock County District Court.