Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglarizing home

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge.

27-year-old Jesse Rafael was arrested on September 21st. He’s been charged with first-degree burglary after allegedly entering a home in the 300 block of West State on May 28th and assaulting a victim by choking and punching him. A criminal complaint says investigators found blood near the door of the residence, which after a DNA swab and test came back as a positive match to Rafael.

Authorities say the DNA match also connects Rafael to a burglary in November 2017 in the 1500 block of Meadowbrook Drive where he allegedly broke through a garage window, stealing tools and a bicycle.

Rafael was due in court today for his arraignment hearing, but he filed a written plea of not guilty last week. His trial is scheduled to start on November 15th.

If convicted of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, Rafael would face up to 25 years in prison.