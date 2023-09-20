Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to an arson charge.

The Mason City Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at 24 5th Southwest in the early morning hours of August 25th, with firefighters arriving on the scene seeing smoke coming from an apartment. The Fire Department says the building’s sprinkler system kept the flames under control until the crews were able to fully extinguish the fire, but the interior of one apartment sustained fire, smoke and water damage while other units were not damaged.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and building residents were able to return to their apartments.

48-year-old Patrick Martinson was charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Martinson pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday.

His trial is scheduled to start on October 31st in Cerro Gordo County District Court.