Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson after fires at two local convenience stores
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to arson charges connected to fires at two southeastern Mason City convenience stores.
At about 4:30 on the morning of September 9th, 26-year-old William Khuns is accused of intentionally lighting garbage on fire which caused damage to a wooden fence and a tree belonging to the HyVee Gas station at 1503 4th Southeast. Khuns is also accused of intentionally setting newspapers on fire that were outside of the YesWay store across the street.
Khuns was charged with one count of second-degree arson, a Class C felony, and one count of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor. He filed written pleas of not guilty to the charges this week in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
A trial date has not been set. Khuns remains in jail on a total of $15,000 cash-only bond.