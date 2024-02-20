KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City man pleads not guilty in Waterloo murder case

February 20, 2024 11:12AM CST
WATERLOO — A Mason City man arrested earlier this month as part of a 2022 Waterloo murder case has pleaded not guilty.

23-year-old Eric Hamilton was arrested on February 1st on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hamilton is accused of shooting 20-year-old Keivon Anderson of Waterloo multiple times in an apartment complex’s parking lot late on the night of November 21st, 2022. A criminal complaint states that investigators were advised by a witness that Hamilton was involved in luring Anderson to the area with the intent of killing him.

The complaint states that Hamilton was interviewed and denied being in Waterloo on the date of the murder, but electronic data showed that he was in Waterloo during the time of the homicide. Swabs taken from the firearm recovered from the crime scene were submitted to the FBI, who located a mixture of DNA, with Hamilton’s DNA found to be a major contributor.

Hamilton was scheduled to be in Black Hawk County District Court on Monday for his arraignment hearing, but his attorney filed a written plea of not guilty on his behalf on Friday and demanded a speedy trial. Court records did not immediately indicate a trial date.

Hamilton is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a total of $1 million bond.

