Mason City man pleads guilty to sexual abuse
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of sexually abusing a child has pleaded guilty.
A criminal complaint stated 34-year-old Eric Merrill inappropriately made contact with a victim under the age of six between 2016 and July of last year. Merrill left the state at the start of the investigation into the case, with a nationwide warrant being issued for his arrest. Merrill was arrested in September on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
After being ordered in November to undergo an evaluation, District Judge James Drew earlier this month ruled that Merrill was competent to stand trial, which was scheduled to start today (Tuesday).
Merrill as part of a plea agreement recently filed a written plea of guilty to the second-degree sexual abuse charge with prosecutors agreeing not to pursue any other possible sexual abuse or child pornography charges related to items seized at the time of Merrill’s arrest. In exchange, prosecutors will recommend that Merrill be sentenced to 25 years in prison and that he must serve 70% of the term prior to being eligible for parole or work release.
Merrill is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22nd in Cerro Gordo County District Court.