Mason City man pleads guilty to robbing convenience store

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to the January robbery of a convenience store.

18-year-old Jesup Ward was charged with first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon after police say he went into the Casey’s at 813 North Federal shortly after 9:30 on the night of January 3rd, pointing a handgun at employees, demanding money and that they break their cell phones.

Ward had originally pleaded not guilty to the charge and was scheduled to be tried starting on April 25th, but as part of a plea agreement filed on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court pleaded guilty to the first-degree robbery charge.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Ward serve at least 70% of a 25-year prison sentence on the Class B felony and that he pay $1515 in restitution. Ward is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8th.

In a separate case in Worth County, Ward has been charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons first offense, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He’s accused of a burglary in the 100 block of South Broadway in Manly on January 2nd, where the property owner reported missing two black handguns.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is scheduled to be tried on June 21st.