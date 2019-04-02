Mason City man pleads guilty to federal meth dealing charge, could face life in prison

MASON CITY — A Mason City man could be sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

57-year-old Jeffrey Determan was arrested last July on federal and state warrants after a search of his home at 211 North Jefferson. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department at the time said they located a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the search.

Determan was originally indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute meth, and distribution of meth. Determan recently pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge.

When sentenced at a later date, Determan faces between 15 years and life prison. There’s no parole in the federal prison system.