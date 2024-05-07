Mason City man pleads guilty to federal gun, drug possession charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug possession charges.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 23-year-old Tirrell Hopkins pleaded guilty late last week to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Hopkins during the plea hearing admitted that on the night of November 18th, he knowingly possessed a pistol and that he was in possession of methamphetamine and intended to distribute it to another person. Hopkins was arrested that night after Mason City police were called to Lorados at 18 South Federal on the report of an armed male involved in a disturbance. When an officer caught the suspect and attempted to take him into custody, the firearm discharged a round near the feet of both the suspect and the officer, but neither were injured.

Hopkins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison with a possible maximum of life imprisonment, as well as a $2 million fine when he’s sentenced at a later date.