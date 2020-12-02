Mason City man pleads guilty to drunk driving with children in the car
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of driving drunk with children in his vehicle earlier this fall has pleaded guilty.
39-year-old Anthony Germann was pulled over at the intersection of 19th Southwest and Country Club Road at about 7:20 on the night of October 21st after driving 85 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. An officer says they saw two minor teens in the vehicle, with Germann admitting that he had been drinking and likely was over the legal limit.
The complaint says Germann failed a field sobriety test and a breath test came back with a blood alcohol level of .086, just over the legal limit of .08. Germann was charged with two counts of child endangerment, operating while intoxicated, excessive speeding and driving without a license.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Germann has pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and first offense OWI. Court records show that it will be recommended that he be sentenced to five days in jail on each charge with the sentences to run concurrently. A sentencing date has not yet been set.