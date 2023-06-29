KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City man pleads guilty to drug, gun possession charges

June 29, 2023 11:58AM CDT
MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with drug and gun possession charges has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

31-year-old Darius Stackhouse was arrested on May 22nd of last year after a search of a Mason City home in the 1400 block of South Pennsylvania, where law enforcement says a handgun, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered.

Stackhouse was charged with intent to manufacture meth, intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm as a felon, being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

As part of a plea agreement, Stackhouse on Monday pleaded guilty to the possession with the intent to deliver meth and possession of a firearm as a felon, both counts as an habitual offender status.

Stackhouse is scheduled to be sentenced on August 21st in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

