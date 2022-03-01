Mason City man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of drug and gun charges has entered a guilty plea in the case.
A criminal complaint states that late on the night of October 19th, 32-year-old Spencer Graves was driving in the 900 block of 16th Northeast. A person saw Graves driving at a high rate of speed and yelled at him to slow down. The person walked back inside his house then walked back out the rear door when he saw Graves standing on his property. The resident asked Graves to leave his property but Graves refused, with Graves later saying that he had a loaded firearm pointed at him. The victim saw the gun in Graves’ hand and immediately called 9-1-1.
Graves was later stopped near the intersection of 14th and North Hampshire, with officers saying they found a loaded rifle, a loaded CO2 gun, additional ammunition, and 13 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Graves originally pleaded not guilty to a Class B-level controlled substance violation, intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, having a used or expired drug tax stamp, operating while intoxicated and possession of meth first offense.
As part of a plea agreement, he has pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to deliver meth, assault with a dangerous weapon, operating while intoxicated and possession of meth.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 25th.