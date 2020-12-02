Mason City man pleads guilty to credit card fraud
MASON CITY — A homeless Mason City man charged with using someone else’s credit card and racking up over $8000 in charges has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
26-year-old Travis Kittleson was accused of using someone else’s credit card number more than 100 times between July 10th and August 31st.
Kittleson filed a written plea of guilty on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court to one count of credit card fraud, a Class D felony.
When sentenced on January 13th, it will be recommended that Kittleson receive a suspended five year prison term and be placed on two years probation, as well as pay around $8000 in restitution.