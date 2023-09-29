KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City man pleads guilty to burglarizing Woden bar

September 29, 2023 12:28PM CDT
WODEN — A Mason City man accused of robbing a Hancock County bar has entered a guilty plea.

32-year-old Ryan Marek was accused by law enforcement of breaking through the front door of the 2nd Chances Bar & Grill in Woden on February 4th of last year, where he allegedly stole bottles of liquor, damaged all the gaming machines in the bar as well as a digital jukebox in the search for money.

Marek was arrested in August and was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft, all Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement filed in Hancock County District Court on Thursday, Marek agreed to plead guilty to the third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief charges.

Prosecutors will now recommend suspended prison sentences and up to five years probation for Marek when he’s sentenced on October 27th. 

