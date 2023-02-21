KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City man pleads guilty to attempted murder after shooting woman with an arrow

February 21, 2023 11:07AM CST
MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder after shooting a woman with an arrow last year.

Mason City police were called to the area of 1st and North Washington shortly after 10 o’clock on the night of September 2nd on a complaint of a male and female yelling at each other in the area. At the same time, the department received a separate call from a citizen who stated a female had been shot with an arrow, and that they were taking her to the MercyOne Medical Center emergency room. The victim was later taken into surgery and recovered from her injury. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person being restrained by a bystander.

31-year-old Casey Larson was charged with attempted murder, a Class B forcible felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison with a 70% service requirement. Larson entered a written plea of guilty on Monday to the attempted murder charge in Cerro Gordo County District Court. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on March 20th. 

