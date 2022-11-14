Mason City man pleads guilty, sentenced for credit card fraud

MASON CITY — It’s a 30-day jail sentence for a Mason City man who has pleaded guilty to credit card fraud.

A criminal complaint accused 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.

Arispe was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as forgery, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges, but last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to one count of credit card fraud.

District Judge Rustin Davenport sentenced Arispe to 30 days in jail with credit for time served and fined him $855.