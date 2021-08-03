Mason City man pleads guilty, receives deferred judgment after being charged with shooting at a vehicle
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of shooting at a vehicle has pleaded guilty and been given a deferred judgment.
20-year-old Parker Holland-Dunn was arrested on January 24th after authorities were dispatched to the 17000 block of 310th Street. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department accused Holland-Dunn of discharging a firearm into two tires and the front fender of a vehicle, rendering the vehicle useless. Holland-Dunn also allegedly smashed the windshield and a side mirror of the vehicle. Holland-Dunn was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and assault with the intent to inflict serious injury.
His trial was scheduled to start on August 17th, but he filed a written plea of guilty to the assault while displaying a dangerous weapon charge on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
Judge Adam Sauer issued the deferred judgment on Monday and placed Holland-Dunn on two years probation and was fined a civil penalty of $855.