      Weather Alert

Mason City man pleads guilty, receives deferred judgment after being charged with shooting at a vehicle

Aug 2, 2021 @ 9:31pm

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of shooting at a vehicle has pleaded guilty and been given a deferred judgment.

20-year-old Parker Holland-Dunn was arrested on January 24th after authorities were dispatched to the 17000 block of 310th Street. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department accused Holland-Dunn of discharging a firearm into two tires and the front fender of a vehicle, rendering the vehicle useless. Holland-Dunn also allegedly smashed the windshield and a side mirror of the vehicle. Holland-Dunn was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and assault with the intent to inflict serious injury.

His trial was scheduled to start on August 17th, but he filed a written plea of guilty to the assault while displaying a dangerous weapon charge on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Judge Adam Sauer issued the deferred judgment on Monday and placed Holland-Dunn on two years probation and was fined a civil penalty of $855.

For the latest

Trending
Central Iowa woman who passed bad checks in Mason City wanted for probation violation
Governor slams new federal mask guidelines
Riders face high heat as they leave Fort Dodge
Mason City woman accused of multiple burglaries in rural Rockford
Mason City man's murder trial to move forward despite defense counsel wanting delay, defendant objected
Connect With Us