Mason City man pleads guilty in burglary case

Nov 16, 2021 @ 10:18am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to burglary.

32-year-old Joshua Jasso was accused of breaking into a residence in the 400 block of South Polk on May 30th, confronting a woman inside the house, taking her phone and keeping it away from her so she was not able to call for help. Jasso allegedly grabbed the woman and would not let her out when she tried to get away. The woman yelled for help with a neighbor coming to assist.

Jasso was originally charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony that could carry a 25-year prison term, but as part of a plea deal, he agreed to plead guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class C felony. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a deferred judgment and two years probation when Jasso is sentenced on January 3rd in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

