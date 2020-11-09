      Breaking News
Mason City man pleads guilty after stealing car, high speed chase in Clear Lake

Nov 9, 2020 @ 11:45am

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City man accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a high speed chase has pleaded guilty in the case.

31-year-old Justin Zobel back on May 14th was accused of stealing a vehicle from the 1700 block of South Shore Drive and later being observed traveling on US Highway 18 at a high rate of speed. After a short pursuit, Zobel allegedly fled from the vehicle and was later located with a key fob from the vehicle in his pants pocket. Zobel was originally charged with second-degree burglary, eluding, fourth-degree criminal mischief and driving while revoked.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Zobel filed written pleas of guilty late last week to second-degree burglary and eluding. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 4th.

