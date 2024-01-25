Mason City man placed on probation for drug charges

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended sentence and probation for a Mason City man who was charged with methamphetamine and marijuana crimes.

48-year-old R T Harris pleaded guilty back in October to possession of meth, delivery of marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp. A criminal complaint stated that law enforcement searched Harris’ home on July 18th of 2022 and found over seven grams of meth and a large amount of marijuana.

Harris was recently sentenced to: 365 days in jail on the meth charge, with all but two days suspended, and placed on two years probation; a suspended five-year prison term on the drug tax stamp violation with five years probation; and a suspended five-year prison term and five years probation on the delivery of marijuana charge.