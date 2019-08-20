Mason City man placed on probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse
MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment for a Mason City man in a sexual abuse case.
27-year-old Justin Haubrich was charged in November with third-degree sexual abuse after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old between April and September of last year. Haubrich filed a written guilty plea to the charge back in June.
On Monday, District Judge James Drew issued the deferred judgment, placing Haubrich on five years probation, issuing a $1000 civil penalty with an additional $250 sex offender civil penalty. Haubrich must also register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
If Haubrich meets all the terms of his probation, the conviction would be removed from his record.