Mason City man placed on probation after pleading guilty to meth charges

MASON CITY — It’s five years probation for a Mason City man caught twice within a week’s time for possessing methamphetamine.

44-year-old Edward Sharp was pulled over by law enforcement in the 1300 block of South Federal on July 13th, where he allegedly had eight baggies with a total of 15 grams of meth. A search of Sharp’s home six days later allegedly turned up about seven additional grams of meth.

Sharp pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with the intent to deliver meth and a drug tax stamp violation.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Monday sentenced Sharp to a ten-year suspended prison sentence on each of the meth charges as well as five years on the drug tax stamp violation charge, with all the prison terms suspended. Sharp was placed on five years probation.