Mason City man placed on probation after Clear Lake vandalism spree, awaits trial on firearm possession charges

MASON CITY — It’s probation for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to damaging property including a Corvette at two different locations in Clear Lake in October, and now he awaits trial for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A criminal complaint accused 24-year-old Austin Mahana of using a claw hammer in an unattached garage in the Sunset View Drive area on the morning of October 17th, hitting several body panels and windows on the victim’s 1998 Chevy Corvette, causing severe damage in excess of $10,000. Mahana is also accused of using the hammer to destroy a mailbox as well as a double-paned window at the same residence.

Authorities also say that Mahana destroyed a mailbox with the hammer at a home in the 1500 block of North Shore Drive.

Mahana pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony, with charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal mischief being dismissed. District Judge James Drew this week sentenced Mahana to a suspended ten-year prison sentence with five years probation. Mahana must also undergo a mental health evaluation and spend 180 days in a residential facility.

Mahana is also awaiting trial on two Class D-felony charges of having control of a firearm by a felon. Mason City police say he was in possession of a handgun on May 27th after they were dispatched to a shooting at the MacNider Campground. Police also say he was inside the lobby of the Police Department on December 5th in possession of a .22 caliber pistol. His trial on those charges is scheduled for February 21st.