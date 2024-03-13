Mason City man jailed on sexual abuse charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

A criminal complaint states that 18-year-old Isaac Adams committed a sexual act by force or against the will of another person who was four or more years younger than him. The complaint says the victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the crime. The incident took place at a home in southeastern Mason City late on the morning of March 5th.

Adams has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Adams was arrested on Monday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where he’s being held on $250,000 cash-only bond. He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on March 22nd.